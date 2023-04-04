VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Acquired by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 112.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,949 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,969,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,234 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $674,463,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,333 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.06.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

