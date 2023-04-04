Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Boosted by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 297.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,779 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,169,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,615,000 after buying an additional 127,779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,356,000 after buying an additional 960,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,221,000 after buying an additional 63,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,768,000 after buying an additional 359,672 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $187.81. The company had a trading volume of 30,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,090. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.22. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $211.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

