Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Etfidea LLC

Etfidea LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Etfidea LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VOE traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.93. 197,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,545. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

