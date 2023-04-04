Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $216.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.66. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $253.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

