Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $82.83 and last traded at $83.27. 47,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 70,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.66.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

