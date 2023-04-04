Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($31.52) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VAR1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($20.11) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Varta alerts:

Varta Stock Down 1.0 %

Varta stock opened at €25.00 ($27.17) on Friday. Varta has a 1-year low of €21.60 ($23.48) and a 1-year high of €99.90 ($108.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.38.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.