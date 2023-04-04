Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Vector Group Stock Up 1.8 %

VGR opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,905.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,420,260.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 347,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $65,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

Vector Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGR. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 26,183 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,299 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 398,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

