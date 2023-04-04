Velas Price Down 2.4% This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $49.22 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00062323 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00039915 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017688 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,434,180,040 coins and its circulating supply is 2,434,180,039 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

