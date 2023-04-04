Velas Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.28 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $49.20 million and $1.28 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00061697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00040150 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000204 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000550 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas' total supply is 2,434,180,058 coins.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

