VeraBank N.A. Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $107.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.62.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.