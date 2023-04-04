VeraBank N.A. Sells 572 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

VeraBank N.A. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,477,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $198.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $259.48.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.