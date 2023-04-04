Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 128 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Hess were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hess Trading Down 3.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.60.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $4.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.25. The company had a trading volume of 605,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,122. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.41. Hess Co. has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

