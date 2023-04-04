Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 193 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $53.69. 587,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,906. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.