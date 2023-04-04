Versant Capital Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,736,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 85,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 374,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $24.54. 292,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,890. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.