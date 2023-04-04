Versant Capital Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.66. 415,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

