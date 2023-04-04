Versant Capital Management Inc Invests $53,000 in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,576 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 268.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 36,165 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,000,827 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 564,929 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Down 7.4 %

Transocean stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,620,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,147,129. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

