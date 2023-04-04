Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 172,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,643. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.98.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

