Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 2,547 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up about 5.4% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.72% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $14,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 124,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA IXC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 288,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,827. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

