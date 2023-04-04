Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 8,734 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

DFIV stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 231,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

