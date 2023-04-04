Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 282,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 74,664 shares in the last quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,914,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,256.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,120,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,132 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. 176,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,751. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

