Vertcoin Price Down 0.9% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.72 million and approximately $91,176.39 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,518.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.00328665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00074791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.40 or 0.00558943 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00451704 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,464,197 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

