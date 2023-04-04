Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) fell 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.56. 1,845,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,884,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTNR. Oppenheimer upgraded Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

In other news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 25,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,483.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,913 shares in the company, valued at $674,483.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at $56,118,607.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,998 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 36,323 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 162,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

