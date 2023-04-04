Verum Partners LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

