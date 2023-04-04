Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Insider Craig Andrew Miller Sells 300 Shares

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 300 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $10,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Craig Andrew Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Craig Andrew Miller sold 300 shares of Viasat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $10,191.00.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 333,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.47. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $651.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.07 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,769,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 827,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,184,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,989,000 after purchasing an additional 452,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Viasat by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,040,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,222,000 after purchasing an additional 375,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,718,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,400,000 after purchasing an additional 365,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

