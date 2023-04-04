Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Insider Craig Andrew Miller Sells 300 Shares

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSATGet Rating) insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 300 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $10,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Craig Andrew Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 6th, Craig Andrew Miller sold 300 shares of Viasat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $10,191.00.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 333,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.47. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSATGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $651.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.07 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,769,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 827,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,184,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,989,000 after purchasing an additional 452,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Viasat by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,040,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,222,000 after purchasing an additional 375,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,718,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,400,000 after purchasing an additional 365,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

