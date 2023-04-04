VRES Price Tops $0.0362 on Top Exchanges (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a market capitalization of $90.55 million and approximately $257.36 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00029869 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018156 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 79.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003433 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,436.96 or 0.99975803 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03626377 USD and is up 9.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $935.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

