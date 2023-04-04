Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Declares $0.35 Dividend

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.354 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Wal-Mart de México stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. Wal-Mart de México has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMMVY. Barclays raised shares of Wal-Mart de México from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Wal-Mart de México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

