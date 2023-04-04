Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Declares $0.35 Dividend

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.354 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.
Wal-Mart de México Price Performance
Wal-Mart de México stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. Wal-Mart de México has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $41.20.
Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Wal-Mart de México
Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wal-Mart de México (WMMVY)
- Acuity Brands Builds Shareholder Value In Dark Times
- NU Set To Catch Buffett’s Pitch To Brazilian Economy Rebound
- Universal Logistics, A Housing And Automotive Supply Chain Hero
- Here are 2 Candy Stocks Making Sweet Gains
- Tech Momentum: Ride These 3 First Quarter Winners
Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.