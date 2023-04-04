Wall Capital Group Inc. Purchases 6,376 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 86,127 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.43. 510,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,034. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

