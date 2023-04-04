Wall Capital Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Wall Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 2,426.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,514 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 29.2% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8,200.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV remained flat at $100.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. 966,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,131. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.25.

