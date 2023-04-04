Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $8.62 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.9% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

LOW traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $202.74. The stock had a trading volume of 461,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,247. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.96 and a 200-day moving average of $200.82. The company has a market capitalization of $120.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

