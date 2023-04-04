Wallington Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,129,000 after buying an additional 189,336 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,899,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,330,000 after buying an additional 440,627 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,392,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,829,000 after buying an additional 94,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,293,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,075,000 after buying an additional 190,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.63. 301,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,355. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

