WAX Price Tops $0.0695 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $168.78 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,427,324,910 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,427,159,490.5583057 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06905189 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $5,292,794.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

