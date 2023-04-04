Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $189,889.92 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $189,889.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Steve Oblak sold 510 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $16,238.40.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Steve Oblak sold 2,889 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $111,775.41.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Steve Oblak sold 1,835 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $127,037.05.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Steve Oblak sold 3,402 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $113,490.72.

W traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,655,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,278. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $121.35.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after buying an additional 132,647 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,059,000 after acquiring an additional 362,256 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Wayfair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

