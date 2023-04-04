Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Acquires New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $188.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.