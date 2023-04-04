Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 80 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 2.5 %

Boeing stock traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.06. 2,713,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252,837. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.15. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.