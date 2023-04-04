WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 3.4% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

