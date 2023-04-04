Westhampton Capital LLC Invests $305,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.16. 94,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $82.61. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

