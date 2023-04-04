WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Up 10.7% This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $43.92 million and $707,651.27 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00327021 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00021817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012061 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000885 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000613 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003636 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

