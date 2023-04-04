Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.51 EPS

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($13.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.50) by ($2.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Performance

WINT opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $71.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Windtree Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 54.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 126,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company engaged in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

