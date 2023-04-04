WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,771 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 1.6% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,779,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,951,000 after acquiring an additional 525,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,656,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,723,000 after purchasing an additional 287,044 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 7,229,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,058,000 after purchasing an additional 240,698 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,713,000 after buying an additional 447,554 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 4,466,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 46,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,490. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

