WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

DIA traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $333.75. 1,051,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.65. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $354.88.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

