WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.64. 2,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,542. The company has a market cap of $361.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $192.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.95 and a 200-day moving average of $161.36.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

