WNY Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,637 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.14. 1,373,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,375. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

