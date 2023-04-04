WNY Asset Management LLC Has $15.91 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Rating) by 3,975.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,940 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC owned about 5.05% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $15,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $158,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAVA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.34. 9,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,954. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $315.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $54.99.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

