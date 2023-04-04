WNY Asset Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 195.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.51. The stock had a trading volume of 456,924 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

