WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 395 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after buying an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after acquiring an additional 296,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,906,000 after purchasing an additional 118,595 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,425,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,121,000 after acquiring an additional 35,658 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.19. The stock had a trading volume of 386,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,628. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.