WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 678 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.77. 46,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,547. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $265.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

