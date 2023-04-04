WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 92,656 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,656 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $81,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.33. 989,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,408. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.69.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.