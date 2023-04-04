WOW-token Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $285.80 million and $29.41 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02855229 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $18.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

