Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Acquired by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 457.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,494 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Xometry worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In related news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $44,139.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,567.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,207.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $44,139.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,567.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,923. 30.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of Xometry stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. 56,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,560. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $650.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of -0.27.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XMTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Xometry Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Articles

