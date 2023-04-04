Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Director George N. Mattson Purchases 100,000 Shares

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson purchased 100,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XOS Trading Down 1.8 %

XOS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,003. The company has a market cap of $94.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.03. Xos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of XOS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in XOS in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in XOS by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in XOS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of XOS by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOS Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of XOS from $2.40 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on XOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on XOS from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded XOS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

